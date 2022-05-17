The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Farrer candidates discuss key issues ahead of election during radio forum at Deniliquin

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 17 2022 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEALTHY DEABTE: Farrer incumbent Sussan Ley, Labor Party candidate Darren Cameron and Greens Senate hopeful Dr Amanda Cohn at the ABC Riverina forum at Deniliquin RSL Club on Tuesday night. Picture: DENILIQUIN PASTORAL TIMES

Farrer Labor candidate Darren Cameron says a disengagement with politics is "a dangerous thing" and will continue the longer Australia goes without a federal integrity commission.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.