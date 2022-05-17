Farrer Labor candidate Darren Cameron says a disengagement with politics is "a dangerous thing" and will continue the longer Australia goes without a federal integrity commission.
Mr Cameron said federal politicians "can get away with things that state governments rightly no longer can" at a candidate's forum alongside Liberal Party incumbent Sussan Ley and Greens senate hopeful Dr Amanda Cohn, who represented the party's candidate for Farrer, Eli Davern, at Denilquin RSL Club on Tuesday night.
Advertisement
He reiterated Labor's integrity commission proposal would have the powers of a Royal Commission with the ability to go back 15 years.
"It's an important part of ensuring integrity and restoring faith in politics," Mr Cameron said.
"You have to have faith in those who represent us that if they are doing the wrong thing, deliberately or inadvertently, they are called to account and answer for that.
"It's no surprise people are becoming increasingly disengaged and exasperated with politicians and politics generally and that's a dangerous thing to have."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dr Cohn said an integrity commission was a priority for the Greens and could be in place within six months if they had balance of power.
"There was a Greens bill from Queensland Senator Larissa Waters that actually passed in 2019," she said.
"That bill wasn't brought on for debate in the House of Representatives because the Morrison government did not want to debate it. I think if you're scared of a commission into corruption, that's of grave concern to all of us."
Ms Ley said the Coalition had proposed more than 300 pages of legislation forming an ICAC model "the Labor Party hasn't liked".
"We want an ICAC that links with existing bodies such as the AFP and the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity. The Prime Minister has made that very clear," she said.
The forum, hosted by ABC Riverina, saw the candidates discuss several matters including the Murray Darling Basin plan and corresponding water issues, climate change and housing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.