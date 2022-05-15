The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Police, SES continue to search for missing man near Mount Hotham

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 15 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEARCH CONTINUES: Police have released an image of the missing man.

Concerns continue to grow for a man missing near Mount Hotham in cold weather as police run a major search and rescue operation to find him.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.