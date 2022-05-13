A Holbrook resident has raised concerns over the lack of pre-polling stations in the town, which she says is an inconvenience to elderly and sick people.
However, the Australian Electoral Commission has argued that small voting numbers make it impractical to set up such a station.
Janet Dickson had expressed worries about taking her partner Chris Webster to the polling booth on election day due to his ill-health.
Mr Webster is on oxygen, and cannot walk for more than 20 metres at a time due to severe emphysema.
Dr Dickson was also worried that she and her partner risked contracting COVID-19.
"My concern is really for him to catch it, because it would be a death sentence for sure," she said.
Australian Electoral Commission spokesman Evan Ekin-Smith said the voting centre at Holbrook Public School recorded 1117 votes on election day in 2019.
"Ideally, we'd love to be able to secure all voting venues in every town around Australia for both the early voting period and on election day," Mr Ekin-Smith said.
"However, with the scale and complexity of the temporary operation we run, and the staffing and premises required, it's just not practical."
The Holbrook couple live about 400 metres from the Greater Hume Shire council offices.
Dr Dickson said she believed the council office could have been used to facilitate pre-poll voting.
She said she had expressed her views on behalf of the town, which had a high proportion of elderly residents, some of whom were mobility impaired.
"We're only 75, but there are more people 85-plus who can't drive at all," Dr Dickson said.
"Not everyone's got family, friends, neighbours, who willingly take people."
She had contacted the office of member for Farrer Sussan Ley to seek an explanation as to why there were no pre-polling centres in Holbrook.
"I just felt that nobody cares in the powers-that-be," Dr Dickson said.
Mr Ekin-Smith said more than two million people had applied for postal voting as an accessible voting option.
"We'd also encourage the couple to apply for a postal vote if they cannot make it on election day and pre-poll is not an option," he said.
Voting will once again be held locally at Holbrook Public School on election day.
Dr Dickson had assumed she could cast a pre-poll vote at the council office, only to find there was "nothing in the entire shire".
"The nearest pre-polling is in Albury 60 kilometres away," she said.
Dr Dickson said she was considering if she would take Mr Webster in a wheelchair borrowed from Holbrook hospital so they can vote on election day at Holbrook Public School.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
