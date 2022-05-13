Man charged over West Albury stabbing to make release bid next week

A man charged with stabbing a person in West Albury will make a release application on Monday.
Kevin Galbraith again didn't appear in person when his matter was listed before Albury Local Court on Friday.
Galbraith faces two charges, with Monday's matter listed as a release application.
