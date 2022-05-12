The Border Mail
Albury man surrenders after stabbing and siege in Jacaranda Street

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 12 2022 - 5:41am, first published 4:09am
ON SCENE: Police outside the home on Thursday morning.

UPDATE: A 29-year-old man will return to court on Friday following his arrest.

