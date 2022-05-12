Albury man surrenders after stabbing and siege in Jacaranda Street

UPDATE: A 29-year-old man will return to court on Friday following his arrest.
Kevin Galbraith's matter was listed in Albury Local Court on Thursday.
He did not appear when the matter was mentioned.
No order was made on his bail and the matter was relisted for Friday.
EARLIER: A man has allegedly been stabbed at a West Albury home, with the alleged culprit refusing to surrender to officers for several hours.
Police were called to a home on Jacaranda Street about 8pm on Wednesday following a report a 35-year-old man had been stabbed in the upper body.
Officers attended and rendered assistance.
The man was taken to Albury hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The alleged stabber, who was allegedly armed, refused to exit the home.
The area was cordoned off and specialist police attended, including negotiators.
The man remained in the house before surrendering peacefully at 4.30am on Thursday.
He was arrested.
The 29-year-old was taken to Albury Police Station and charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm - serious indictable offence, and wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (domestic violence) - serious indictable offence.
The Albury man was refused bail to appear Albury Local Court on Thursday.
