A plan to attract more manufacturers and national businesses to the North East is high on the agenda for the Liberal Party's Indi candidate Ross Lyman.
If elected, Mr Lyman said he planned to sit down with the ASX top 100 companies and ask what part of those businesses could be brought to the region.
Advertisement
"Attracting new manufacturers and professional services firms to the North East will mean secure, long term, higher paying jobs right here in our backyard," Mr Lyman said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It might be manufacturing, distribution, or administrative services jobs, but each sector brings with it a value add to our region.
"It might be constructing plant or office, or using local trades like electricians and plumbers or co-contributing to infrastructure investment."
Mr Lyman said he would ask companies if they had any potential barriers to invest in the region such as investment in road infrastructure, skills, housing and energy sources.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.