Albury region fire crews ready to open stations up to the public

Fire crews in the Albury region are set to open their stations to the public on Saturday.
People will be able to meet firefighters, view equipment and demonstrations, and sit in trucks at the Albury North and Albury Civic sites from 10am to 2pm.
Albury Civic captain John Vandeven said numbers were down last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but hundreds of people were likely to attend on Saturday.
"People like to see a working fire station, meet their local firefighters and get some valuable home safety tips," he said.
"The focus this year is on winter fire safety.
"We've had quite a number of house fires in Albury and we'd like everyone to have a working smoke alarm and fire escape plan."
Captain Vandeven said the open days were popular with young families, but also attracted people into their 70s and 80s.
"Depending on how we go with weather, we're expecting large crowds," he said.
The Corowa, Mulwala and Tocumwal stations will also open, and Holbrook crews will be at the town's sports ground.
