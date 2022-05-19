A Border dentist says check ups and other preventative care should be included in Medicare to reduce the number of residents needing emergency or urgent care.
Ruchi Chandra worked for nearly nine years in Wodonga's public dental care system, but now operates a private practice, The Tooth Affair, in Albury.
"What I would like to see as a private practitioner is every citizen of Australia who has a Medicare card is eligible for a check up, a clean, a prevention treatment," she said.
"At least getting a check up for free because dental treatment is expensive."
Ms Chandra, who is also dancing in The Stars of the Border, said there was a wait of up to three years on the Border for people who couldn't afford private dental care to receive treatment in the public system.
"But if we could provide citizens with a free check up, a clean, a few fillings per year, we wouldn't see the dental burden on society," she said.
"With Medicare not having that component it puts a lot of people off having that care, so we see a lot of people in emergency, a lot of burden on the ED's (emergency departments).
"If Medicare makes available a check up twice a year, that might make citizens more aware of their dental health and they would at least know what treatment they need, it's just creating awareness."
Good dental health lowers the risk of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and oral cancers.
Greens candidate for Farrer Eli Davern said dental care needed to be included in Medicare, as well as mental health care.
"Young people in particular shouldn't be paying out-of-pocket costs so they can get their mental health in check and have good health in regards to their teeth," he said.
Meanwhile, Labor has committed to a long term goal of expanding Medicare to dental health services, but has not set out a time frame.
The Coalition has said it will extend its agreement with the states to fund public dental for another year and that dental and oral health is a central part in primary health care.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
