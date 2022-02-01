news, local-news,

A Border family has been reunited this month after two years apart due to COVID-19. After working as a heart specialist in the United States, Amratash Malodiya made it back to Albury and his wife Ruchi Chandra, in time for their daughter's fifth birthday. The family had been split up while Mr Malodiya completed his cardiology training in America and Mrs Chandra set up her own dentistry business in Albury, but they used to catch up regular intervals throughout the year. "But when COVID struck we couldn't have a little holiday or a getaway, so time just flew and it was two years later and we thought OK we can catch up and he can move," she said. "It's a pretty iconic moment." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Malodiya said the couple couldn't be together during COVID without giving up their hard-won careers in America and Australia, because their qualifications would not have been recognised in the other's country. "There was a time when we were both full of despair and we were like I don't know if it's going to work out," he said. Mrs Chandra was in tears explaining how difficult the time apart had been as the family worked through the challenge of getting Mr Malodiya's cardiology registration recognised in Australia, on top of losing one of her grandparents to COVID-19 in India. The couple have been married for seven years, but have only spent about 18 months of that time living together due to their career commitments. Mr Malodiya said it was unbelievable to finally be together again. "Until I really landed in Sydney and I'd crossed the rules and immigration and whatnot, that's when I said I'm here," he said. "So it was unbelievable at first, but then really exciting and exhilarating to see Ruchi after two years and to see Annika [their daughter]." Mr Malodiya said he made it a point to be home for his daughter's birthday each year, but had sadly missed last year's due to COVID. His US employers required him to give 12 months resignation notice, but he re-negotiated so he could be sure to make the important birthday in Australia this year. "Being here for the fifth was hugely important for me," he said. The long distance family plan to use their precious time together to go on a roadtrip up to Townsville in Queensland, before Mr Malodiya starts his new job there in early February. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/ed700ca6-2add-4923-8ea1-bd552146abfc.jpg/r0_234_1170_895_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg