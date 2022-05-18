The grand finale is near, and 12 stars across the region are in the last stages of preparation for the big dance on Friday night.
This year marks the eighth annual Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer.
So far, $150,000 has been raised for the sold-out Cancer Council NSW fundraiser at Albury Entertainment Centre. The participants have worked hard over the last eight weeks to hit their fundraising goals.
Ricky Puata, community relations co-ordinator at Cancer Council's Wagga office, said the evening was a way to appreciate the efforts that go into the event.
"We are thankful for all the work that goes into making this happen," Mr Puata said.
"It's an opportunity to reflect on people going through cancer, or in honour of family and loved ones, combined with fun and dancing.
"Our stars and the dance teachers have put in so much time and manpower."
Although a booked out event, Mr Puata encourages people to live stream from their laptops.
To donate head here or text 0476 000 111.
"Everyone can get involved, watch the live dances, donate and enjoy what everyone has worked so hard on," he said.
The last eight weeks have been an emotional journey for makeup artist Steph Carroll.
Ms Carroll dedicates her dance to her late mother, who lost her battle with cancer.
She will be dancing a contemporary piece.
"I am feeling so many mixed emotions. I am excited and nervous but feel sad that it'll all be over soon," she said.
"This community of ours is incredibly generous. It's been amazing to witness. The group as a whole has put in so much time and effort, and it's resulted in a huge amount of money being raised."
Also dancing a contemporary piece Mali Mckie, a gym owner, said the event had made him step well outside of his comfort zone.
"The whole process has been incredibly challenging from the get-go," Mr Mckie said. "I told Meegan, my dance partner, that I'm willing to try anything.
She has pushed me every step of the way to get better and better each time we rehearse. I know it will be all over in a flash. So I will be trying my best to take every moment in. I love the challenge, and although it's incredibly hard work, it has been a heap of fun."
Real Florist owner, Renee Williams, dancing rock and roll, said the experience had brought her "so much joy".
"The nerves are starting to kick in, but it's been so good for my physical and mental health," Mrs Williams said.
"Winning isn't the end goal; we are all collaborating with working towards one common goal.
