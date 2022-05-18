The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Council presents 2022 Wodonga Volunteer of the Year Awards

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated May 18 2022 - 1:23pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"You can make a significant difference by volunteering one hour a week," Glenn Mackinnon says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.