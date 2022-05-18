Two days remain until Australia decides its next Prime Minister. The Border Mail's Pub Test panel has spent the last six weeks dissecting the key issues on the campaign trail and have made their decision on who will be number one on their ballot papers.
It's been a tough slog for Kim Monk to make her choice this election, both at a national level and in Farrer.
"The Labor and Liberal parties have said nothing that has made me want to vote for them," she said.
"I have not heard a great deal about the other candidates standing in Farrer.
"My main areas of concern are state government issues, the federal member (Sussan Ley) stated that they have no way of assisting."
Ms Monk said she preferred Anthony Albanese as Prime Minister.
"He grew up in a single-parent household and has a better idea of the average person," she said.
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate Paul Britton "seems to have the background to be able to put this area's interests first" and has Ms Monk's vote in Farrer.
Bethanga's Mark Cottee said climate change was the most important issue for him this election.
"The government says 'you can't have anything without a strong economy', but you can't have a strong economy without a planet," he said.
He would like to see a minority government as a "headwind for change moving forward", but Mr Cottee said Anthony Albanese would be the better Prime Minister at this point in time.
"We need some compassionate leadership and I think Anthony Albanese is better to deliver that than Scott Morrison is. We just know there's no compassion from Scott Morrison, so the other guy has got to be better," he said.
Independent Helen Haines has got the nod for Mr Cottee in Indi.
"In the lower house, I'll definitely be voting for Helen Haines because for me it's about how do we move away from lazy government and have true representation in a democratic process? The constitution never talks about Labor or Liberal, it talks about representative membership," he said.
Historically conservative voter Joan Parker hasn't been won over by either of the major parties, but won't be changing her approach this election.
"I'm afraid I belong to the group that will be saying 'the devil you know is better than the devil you don't know'," she said.
"I'm not terribly impressed with many of the promises largely because I think it's a wait and see with just how much either of them are able to implement in the next three years.
"The general public are a fickle lot and they'll get someone in and expect them to do everything in the first two months and it won't happen that way.
"There's no single issue that grabs me as being in there or not in there, but I think I'm always concerned about underestimating China and their intentions."
Mrs Parker said Farrer incumbent Sussan Ley will get her vote due to a lack of competition.
"If Farrer had a decent Independent standing, I might have been tempted to go that way, but I'm not really sure about that either," she added.
Daniel Searle's desire to see more integrity in politics hasn't waivered throughout the campaign.
"We need to do something to improve the level of trust in politics and engagement from the public," he said.
"I think a fundamental part of that is developing an independent commission against corruption and I think the government pretty clearly outlined that they're not going to do anything to change the model that they proposed.
"It relies on the cabinet itself to refer government ministers for an inquiry, so I don't think that does anything to give me any faith in this system and I can't support that model."
Mr Searle said nothing had occurred to him to suggest Scott Morrison deserved to be Prime Minister for another term.
"He just repeatedly lies, he avoids questions, avoids scrutiny and I think he's had his opportunity," he said.
The Greens' policies were of most appeal to Mr Searle and Eli Davern got his vote.
"I don't anticipate that they're going to win in Farrer, but it aligned with my values that they're committed to an integrity commission, greater action on climate change and ongoing support for the National Disability Insurance Scheme," he said.
Beechworth's Christine Stewart has been vocal about the implementation of Royal Commission recommendations into aged care as her key election issue.
However, the full-time carer said neither party had made a strong commitment on that front.
"We will not know until after the election if one of the recommendations, to increase the wages of those that work in the aged care sector, will be implemented. This matter is yet again before the Fair Work Commission," Ms Stewart said.
"These constant delays are leading to more stress for those who are elderly and in poor health in our community."
Ms Stewart's frustration has continued to build with neither the Coalition nor Labor committed to funding a new hospital for Albury-Wodonga.
"It is beyond disappointing, it is a disgrace," she said.
"Neither Scott Morrison or Anthony Albanese show the leadership needed at this point in time. Morrison has been tested many times on different matters and comes up short, while Albanese is untested and doesn't appear to have the broad range of skills and knowledge to carry out this role.
"There is no natural born leader in sight. I have voted and this is the worst election yet as far as choice goes."
