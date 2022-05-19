Member for Albury Justin Clancy has flagged NSW may "go its own way" over the Albury-Wodonga health crisis and construction of new hospital, a view supported by candidate for the federal seat of Indi, Ross Lyman.
On Thursday Mr Clancy publicly posted his views as to whether the absence of "funding of substance" from the Victorian Government put the cross-border Albury Wodonga Health agency at risk.
Advertisement
Late on Tuesday, Mr Clancy asked the NSW Parliament: "Can the NSW government continue to write cheques to Victoria when Victoria does not make a similar contribution-and worse, when nothing gets built?
"It is my firm belief that at a minimum NSW Health Infrastructure should be engaged for capital projects, particularly when so significantly funded by NSW.
"Operationally, should NSW take over the operations of Albury Wodonga Health? Does NSW need to go its own way?"
IN OTHER NEWS:
Liberal candidate for Indi Ross Lyman said on Thursday the delivery of Abury-Wodonga health services sits squarely with the Victorian government.
"Yesterday Justin Clancy, the member for Albury, did his job and stood up in the parliament of NSW to state that he needs to fight for a solution here," Mr Lyman said.
"He's calling on renegotiating the inter-border arrangement and whether that means NSW taking the lead of delivery of Albury-Wodonga Health - it means NSW going alone.
"Then that is what Justin Clancy quite rightly is calling for - to get a resolution."
He said the NSW government had shown its commitment to getting a resolution to the crisis by committing $300,000 for the development of a master plan.
"Those funds were given to the Victorian government to develop this master plan which was to be released to the public by no later than November last year," Mr Lyman said.
"Despite numerous calls from not only the head of the Wodonga health board, and Bill Tilley the Liberal member for Benambra, that plan is still in draft format and hasn't been released
"Additionally the Coalition government has committed 20 million dollars to make sure a resolution can be reached - but the master plan has not been released.
"In the budget release two weeks ago from the Victorian Labor government, there is not one dollar of capital that has been allocated to fixing this problem - not one dollar."
Mr Tilley said the Victorian government had given up hope on Albury Wodonga Health.
"Finally, someone has hit the nail on the head," he said referring to Mr Clancy's parliamentary address. "What's stopping a potential new hospital for the Border is the Victorian Government's failure to engage with anyone other than those sitting around the cabinet table.
Advertisement
"The Victorian Government's inaction is putting the future of Albury Wodonga Health at risk - forget the idea of a rolled-gold, new hospital - it's the cross border health service itself that's now in the balance."
A Victorian government spokesman said: "We won't be lectured on health by Scott Morrison's candidate, when he just cut $1.5 billion from the Victorian health system and refuses to support a fair 50/50 funding arrangement for our hospitals.
"The Victorian Government continues to work closely with Albury Wodonga Health and NSW Health to finalise the Albury Wodonga Health master plan.
"As Albury Wodonga Health have acknowledged, the draft master plan is undergoing further work to identify the longer-term infrastructure requirements for the health service to respond to current and projected health demands of the border communities.
"We are currently upgrading the Emergency Department and short stay unit at Albury Base Hospital. The additional 28 Points of Care will take the total Emergency Department capacity from 16 to 42 to meet future needs of the local community as identified in Albury Wodonga Health's Service Plan."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.