Goals at key times proved decisive as Myrtleford marched to a 6-2 win over Melrose on Sunday.
The visitors opened the scoring inside three minutes at Melrose Park and, having been pegged back to 1-1, struck twice in the five minutes immediately before half-time.
Myrtleford tightened their grip with a fourth goal just before the hour and although Melrose hit back to make it 4-2, with plenty of time on their side, another quick riposte from the Savoy squeezed the life out of the men in purple.
Jack Milford registered a second-half hat-trick and coach Rob Caponecchia was left to reflect on a good day's work.
"Melrose got more into the game when it was 1-1 and we fell to their level a little bit but then we started to get on top," Caponecchia said.
"In the second half, I felt we completely dominated and I'll take a 6-2 scoreline any day of the week.
"We managed the game well in certain parts but I still think there's a lot of improvement in that team.
"We controlled the tempo but there are still areas where we need to be better."
Paul Mazambi was left unmarked in the box to dummy Josh Fluss for the opener, although Adam Waters picked out the bottom corner with a free-kick to equalise just two minutes later.
Melrose coach Fluss pulled off a string of good saves and the home side's pressing game had them in the ascendancy for a while before Mazambi and Ntagawa Jackson were both cautioned after clashing near the corner flag.
But when Allistair Brady gave away two penalties in five minutes, handling a right-wing cross and then clattering into Vinnie Paglia, emphatic spot-kicks from Connor Caponecchia completely changed the game.
Melrose were punished for losing the ball in their own half when Milford rolled home his first goal on 56 minutes.
The hosts briefly restored hope when Riley Broad's volley struck the arm of Brayden Gasperotti and Waters sent Jacques Simian the wrong way from the spot.
But the sting was taken out of the game by another clinical Milford finish, seven minutes later, and he completed his treble late on after being played through by Caponecchia.
Melrose may be much-improved this year but they've yet to land a punch on one of the league's big hitters.
"We've got to a point where I think there's more to come and the potential's definitely there," Fluss said.
"We're competing against the top teams but we're not ruthless enough.
"We're young and inexperienced and they need a little bit more self-belief to take the next step."
Cobram beat Albury City 4-3 and Albury United saw off Twin City 4-2 while Wangaratta and Boomers had big wins against Hotspurs and Diamonds respectively.
