Lauren Jackson returned to help the Bandits to a 85-71 win against Norths Bears at Albury's Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday.
After missing the week prior due to Covid, Jackson posted 30-points and 11 rebounds.
"It's good to have her back," coach Matt Paps said.
"Physically and movement wise she was pretty good and she played well."
Young gun Amelia Hassett had one of her best performances to date to finish with 10-points and 10 rebounds.
Ai Yamada got the side off to a strong start and contributed 22-points to the tally, while Casey Ardern was strong defensively.
Molly Rice has also made an impact since returning this season.
"She really brings a lot to the group," Paps said.
"It was probably one of our most consistent games for the year.
"We've had some issues with drop-offs in our performance and lulls during games, and we did have that, but we didn't have it to the same affect.
"That will keep getting better over the course of the year."
The Bandits are fourth on the women's ladder.
