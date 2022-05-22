The Border Mail
Tallangatta and District defeats Hume in return of interleague netball

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 22 2022 - 8:02am, first published 6:37am
Hume's Millie Freguson with the ball. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

The Tallangatta and District Netball Association has earned bragging rights after taking down the Hume Netball Association by five goals in a closely contested senior interleague clash in Jindera yesterday.

