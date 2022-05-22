The Tallangatta and District Netball Association has earned bragging rights after taking down the Hume Netball Association by five goals in a closely contested senior interleague clash in Jindera yesterday.
Just one goal separated the sides at half-time, before TDNA found momentum to capitilise on the lead.
Former Ovens and Murray interleague player and current Yackandandah playing coach Justine Willis was named best on court for the match, while Billabong Crows' playing coach Millie Ferguson was the best for Hume.
In her debut as a TDNA interleague coach, Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Kath Evans admitted it was great to see the leagues meet for the first time in years.
"The win was great, but just the way the game was played and getting the chance to play against the Hume League was an honour," Evans said.
"It was a ripping game from start to finish with four really intense quarters.
"Everyone just came out and did what they do.
"It's great for country netball."
Osborne playing coach Sally Hunter celebrated her 24th birthday leading the Hume side for the first time, praising the senior players for their efforts.
"I said to the girls that I was really happy with the way we were able to have a bit of a comeback in that last quarter," Hunter said.
"All of the different clubs coming together is always good.
"We're all aware of each other and we've met on court, but many of us hadn't necessarily had a conversation before."
TDNA's Georgie Attree, Jess Barton and Mardi Nicholson rotated well in goals, while Mitta United's Kirsty Baude worked tirelessly in the midcourt.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Billabong Crows' sisters Brooklyn and Bethany Moloney teamed up in the Hume's attack end, while Howlong's Erin Haberecht was on target in the goal circle.
Hunter and Ferguson added defensive pressure down the court for Hume.
In the other grades, the under-17 trophy was awarded to TDNA after they defeated Hume by two goals.
Tarli Kennett was best on court for TDNA, while Rori Kohlhagen received the honour for Hume.
TDNA defeated Hume 30-23 in the under-15s in what was a standout performance by Georgie Evans (TDNA) and Phoebe Packer (Hume).
The TDNA completed the clean sweep of the interleague carnival to also claim the under-13s title by nine goals.
Remy Lane of the TDNA and Priya Kohlhagen of the Hume League were the best on court in that match.
