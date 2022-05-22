Nick Brockley booted half of his team's goals in Cudgewa's thumping 116-point win over Corryong on Saturday in the Upper Murray Football League.
Brockley's 11-goal haul out-scored the Demons by himself in the 22.12 (144) to 4.4 (28) win.
The dangerous forward was unstoppable against the home team, using a number of methods to demolish Corryong's defence.
Jake Vinge was the club's other leading goalkicker with three.
While Brockley was the star, Darcy McKimmie was also superb, while he received terrific support from Mitch Pynappels, Craig Lieschke and Michael Voigt.
Corryong was best served by Danny De Marte and Liam Potter.
Meanwhile, Bullioh toppled Federal 14.13 (97) to 8.11 (59) in the other game.
Harry Schubert and Shane Price kicked four goals apiece for the home team, while the Swans' Alex Harris and Jacob Murphy snared two each.
Schubert was outstanding for the Bulldogs, but Leo Nicolson was best on ground with a strong performance.
Nicolson consistently troubled the visitors with his ability to win and use the ball effectively, while Mackinley Haley-O'Neill and Tom McGibbony were also terrific.
Federal's George Galbraith was his team's best performer, while Andrew Hodgson, Lachie Hampton and Mitch McLean also played well.
Federal has the bye this weekend, where Bullioh is home to Corryong, while the impressive Tumbarumba hosts Cudgewa.
