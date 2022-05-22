The Border Mail
Cudgewa's Nick Brockley kicks 11 goals in win over Corryong

By Andrew Moir
Updated May 22 2022 - 3:27am, first published 2:49am
Nick Brockley was celebrating a goal for Hume League outfit Billabong Crows in 2019, but he's now starring for Cudgewa in the Upper Murray.

Nick Brockley booted half of his team's goals in Cudgewa's thumping 116-point win over Corryong on Saturday in the Upper Murray Football League.

Sports Journalist

