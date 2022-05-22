Wodonga Raiders achieved a drought breaking win against Wangaratta on Saturday following a final quarter effort to remember.
Raiders were just one goal clear of the Magpies heading into the final term and extended that lead to eight goals by the final whistle.
With A-grade victories hard to come by against the Magpies over the years, Raiders' coach Jodie House said it was a big moment for the club.
"There was a discussion that that's potentially one of the first times Raiders has ever beaten Wang in A-grade," House said.
"It's a huge win for us. I just said to the girls to stick to their guns and forget about the scoreboard.
"They just took it in their stride and set small goals for what they wanted to achieve for the next quarter, and once they achieved it they kind of got their confidence rolling."
Raiders' Kytlee Willis and Blaynee House were instrumental in the midcourt.
"To beat a side like Wang, you have to have everyone performing," House said.
"Something we spoke about at the start of the year was to celebrate the small stuff."
Katie Dean and Issy Byrne were strong for the Magpies, while Rachelle Petts and Amy Byrne shot 15 goals each.
In other games, Lavington survived a scare to overcome Albury by one goal.
A 49-goal performance by Grace Senior helped Corowa-Rutherglen to a 58-32 win against the Rovers, in what was Hawk Sami Kreltszheim's 150th game.
Myrtleford defeated Wodonga 52-31, while Yarrawonga were 23-goal winners against North Albury.
