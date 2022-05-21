The Border Mail
Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams nabs 15 goals against Hoppers

Andrew Moir
Updated May 21 2022 - 11:48am, first published 11:20am
Leigh Williams has been a handful for all defenders he's faced.

Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams is averaging almost nine goals per game after firing a career-high 15 in the 124-point demolition of North Albury on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

