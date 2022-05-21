Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams is averaging almost nine goals per game after firing a career-high 15 in the 124-point demolition of North Albury on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Williams kicked 60 per cent of the Pigeons' majors in the 25.17 (167) to 7.1 (43) win.
It surpassed his previous best of 14 for Norwood during a superb decade-long career in the powerful Eastern Football League.
"Obviously North Albury has been under the pump, but really, a lot of the boys up the ground played pretty well," he offered.
Williams has now kicked 26 goals in three games.
While he was naturally the star, Ned Pendergast also kicked four on debut, including his first after less than a minute.
"I was pretty keen to get him in a couple of weeks ago before he burst his appendix," Williams revealed.
Jackson Meade and Willie Wheeler also featured.
North's ex-AFL recruit Doulton Langlands kicked three goals in his first game.
