Two players saw red in the closing stages of a lively game between Murray United's under-16s and Caroline Springs George Cross.
The home side, trailing 3-2 with time running out at La Trobe, lost Oskar Willis to a second yellow card after he caught his man late.
Caroline Springs goalkeeper Frankie Mazzei followed him off moments later for an incident inside the penalty area, although Murray were unable to convert the indirect free-kick which saw all 10 visiting players back on the goal line to block.
"It's frustrating but we've got a very youthful side that's working towards our first win," Murray coach Eddie Waslander said.
"They keep pushing and persisting and with the amount of players we had off this week, we didn't have the greatest preparation coming into the game.
"It was a great effort, we toiled very hard but just couldn't come away with anything."
Murray, missing three players due to COVID and another three injured, took an early lead courtesy of a lob from Mitchel Spokes.
But the visitors dominated much of the first half and deservedly went in level through Angel Souris.
Kylan Piltz restored Murray's lead after the break but two goals in the space of eight minutes won it for Caroline Springs.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Two more goals for Israel Monga helped the under-14s beat Bentleigh Greens 3-2, with Pattako Buakaeo converting a penalty.
But Murray lost 2-1 to Geelong at under-18 level despite leading at half-time thanks to Ruben Shuker's 10th goal in five games.
