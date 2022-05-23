Albury jockey Simon Miller savoured his best ever start to a meeting after booting home the first three winners at Albury on Monday.
While Miller has previously ridden several trebles, Monday was the first time he completed the feat in such quick fashion.
The Albury hoop started the meeting on a high when he partnered the Donna Scott-trained Incentive to a dominant win in the $24,000 Maiden Handicap, (905m).
He was in the winners stall again the following race after guiding the David Kelley-trained Another Star ($17) to victory in the $24,000 Maiden Handicap, (1410m).
Miller completed the treble in race three aboard the Mitch Beer-trained Greek Tycoon ($3.30) after a clever ride and darting up the fence in the $24,000 Maiden Plate, (1182m).
The hard-working hoop played down his achievement.
"I usually struggle to get three rides a meeting and it's pretty hard to get a treble if you are sitting in the jockeys room," Miller joked.
"I was thrilled to get a winner for both Mitch and Donna because I ride a lot of work for them but they are loyal to me.
"So I appreciate their support.
"Mitch has already joked with me that he wants to replace me on the rest of his horses today because unless you are Blaike McDougal, getting four winners is unheard of."
Meanwhile apprentice jockey Teighan Worsnop made a successful return to Albury.
Now with Jerilderie trainer Phil Sweeney, Worsnop partnered Dancing With Kitty to victory in the $24,000 Benchmark 58 Hcp, (1182m).
Dancing With Kitty ($11) got the verdict in a tight photo over the Andrew Dale-trained Chairman's Choice ($4.60).
Albury Racing Club will hold its final meeting of the season on Monday, June 20.
