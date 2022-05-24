Albury trainer Mitch Beer has set his sights on the $1.3-million Kosciuszko with Mnementh after his breakthrough city victory at Rosehill on Saturday.
The in-form sprinter caused a boilover in the $130,000 Benchmark Hcp, (1200m) after saluting at the big odds of 30/1.
Advertisement
Beer stuck with local hoop Jason Lyon who produced a perfect ride to partner Mnementh to his biggest win in 23 starts.
The rejuvenated five-year-old gelding is racing in career best form this preparation.
In his past four starts Mnementh has won the City Handicap over the Albury Carnival, finished runner-up in the Wagga Town Plate and won on Saturday.
Inexplicably, Mnementh finished third in the Tocumwal Cup as the $1.80-favourite.
Beer said the logical target for Mnementh in the spring would be the Kosciuzko.
Mnementh is 50/1 in pre-post markets for the world's richest race for country trained horses.
"If the Kosciuszko was next month he would be one of the top picks in my eyes. There's not too many country NSW sprinters going better than him," Beer told The Daily Advertiser
"When you have a horse like this whose rating has gone up, there's not a huge amount of options for him and they all involve travel and stuff like that, which is taxing on the horse so we'll get home, let the dust settle and we'll work out what we're going to do.
"It's a nice position to be in as opposed to driving home from Wagga thinking do we even patch this up or do we give him away."
The trip from Wagga Beer refers to was the Country Championships back in February.
ALSO IN SPORT
Mnementh suffered a partial bleed and the Albury trainer thought the five-year-old's racing career might have been over.
"I'm over the moon. It's been an absolute rollercoaster but you've never been able to write off that he wouldn't get to this level," he said.
"There's been times where he's looked like he's been finished, when he bled in the Country Championships and driving home thinking about which one of the girls are going to take him home as a pet.
"I thought the whole way along he was my best chance for the Country Championship and when it happened I didn't see it coming at all, in any way shape or form.
"But to be fair, it's been a career-defining race because we came home with a massive issue and it changed everything, we changed the way we train him, changed the way we treat him and he's a completely different horse."
Advertisement
Mnementh is owned by several Albury Racing Club committeemen including president Mark Cronin alongside Dick Sloane and Glenn Chapman.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.