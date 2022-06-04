Wangaratta restricted Lavington to its lowest score in clashes between the two in their 43-year history in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Pies' captain Michael Newton kicked six goals, but coach Ben Reid was delighted with the miserly defence in the 18.13 (121) to 4.6 (30) win.
"What I was most pleased with was our defence, keeping them to only four goals," he suggested.
What I was most pleased with was our defence ... yeah we're kicking goals, but we're defending just as well, if not better.- Ben Reid
"It's our defensive mentality, yeah we're kicking goals, but we're defending just as well, if not better."
Fellow spearheads Callum Moore (three goals) and Reid (two) shared the goalkicking with midfielder Joe Richards (three).
Daniel Sharrock also booted a double to feature alongside Newton and defender Michael Bordignon.
"We were able to score goals pretty quickly at times and 'Juice' (Newton) was really strong," Reid offered.
Reid said on-baller Matt Kelly pulled up sore, but should be available, although he did suggest a handful of players might not recover to face Wangaratta Rovers.
Ben Ashley-Cooper and Tim Hanna were the Panthers' best.
