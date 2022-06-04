The Border Mail
Wangaratta beats Lavington by 91 points in Ovens and Murray

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated June 4 2022 - 11:32am, first published 11:05am
Wangaratta's Michael Newton had an outstanding game against the Panthers, kicking six goals in the slippery conditions.

Wangaratta restricted Lavington to its lowest score in clashes between the two in their 43-year history in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

