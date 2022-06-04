All the Ovens and Murray and district league scores

ROUND 8
FOOTBALL
Wangaratta 18.13 (121) def Lavington 4.6 (30)
Wod. Raiders 7.7 (49) lost to Myrtleford 14.16 (100)
Albury 13.10 (88) def Yarrawonga 12.11 (83)
North Albury 9.11 (65) lost to Wang. Rovers 15.17 (107)
Corowa-Ruth 9.6 (60) def Wodonga 7.15 (57)
NETBALL
Wangaratta 59 def Lavington 40
Wod. Raiders 35 lost to Myrtleford 43
Albury 29 lost to Yarrawonga 44
North Albury 45 def Wang. Rovers 43
Corowa-Ruth 70 def Wodonga 35
ROUND 9
Henty 16.11 (107) def Lockhart 4.5 (29)
Bill. Crows v Howlong
Culcairn 6.4 (40) lost to Holbrook 16.15 (111)
CDHBU 3.8 (26) lost to Osborne 13.19 (97)
Magpies 4.13 (37) lost to RWW Giants 15.9 (99)
Brock-Burrum 10.10 (70) lost to Jindera 17.9 (111)
ROUND 8
Dederang-MB 6.7 (43) lost to Kiewa-SC 10.11 (71)
Mitta United v Barnawartha
Tallangatta 15.11 (101) def Beechworth 12.14 (86)
Thurgoona 20.11 (131) def Rutherglen 4.9 (33)
Wod. Saints 2.0 (12) lost to Chiltern 36.18 (234)
Yackandandah 34.16 (220) def Wahgunyah 1.3 (9)
ROUND 7
Corryong v Tumbarumba
Cudgewa 27.13 (175) def Federal 4.6 (30)
ROUND 11
Ben. All Blacks v Bonnie Doon
Greta 13.15 (93) def Nth. Wang 6.6 (42)
Milawa 12.19 (91) def Moyhu 1.1 (7)
Tarrawingee 13.10 (88) def Whorouly 5.5 (35)
King Valley 4.3 (27) lost to Bright 16.11 (107)
ROUND 8
Mooroopna 10.9 (69) lost to Mansfield 15.8 (98)
Euroa 20.15 (135) def Benalla 3.10 (28)
Seymour 12.10 (82) def Shepparton 3.9 (27)
ALSO IN SPORT
ROUND 9
Barooga 12.7 (79) lost to Nathalia 16.19 (115)
Echuca Utd 9.7 (61) lost to Finley 18.15 (123)
Deniliquin 4.4 (28) lost to Cobram 13.13 (91)
Numurkah 11.6 (72) lost to Mulwala 15.7 (97)
Rumbalara 3.6 (24) lost to Moama 13.14 (92)
Tongola 9.12 (66) lost to Congupna 14.8 (92)
