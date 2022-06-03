The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Albury's Isaac McGrath and Wodonga's Cassi Mathey named Ovens and Murray's Rising Stars for April

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 3 2022 - 5:06am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUNG TALENT: Albury's Isaac McGrath is the latest nomination for the O and M Rising Star.

Wodonga's Cassi Mathey and Albury's Isaac McGrath have been unveiled as the Ovens and Murray's Rising Star nominees for April.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.