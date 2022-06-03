Wodonga's Cassi Mathey and Albury's Isaac McGrath have been unveiled as the Ovens and Murray's Rising Star nominees for April.
Mathey made her A Grade debut last year, before suffering a season-ending injury, but it hasn't slowed her down.
Ovens and Murray netball director Tamara Mathews said Mathey had shown great determination and resilience return to the court.
"She has proven to be a key player in goals for Wodonga, taking on some of the league's best defenders," she said.
McGrath has quickly developed into a consistent senior player and has barely missed a match since his debut late last season.
"Isaac has shown maturity from a young age, being co-captain and club best and fairest in the thirds competition last season," Ovens and Murray operations manager Kane Arendarcikas said.
"He was also a key part of the recent Ovens and Murray under-18s representative victory at Mooroopna."
