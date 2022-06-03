The Border Mail
Dom Brew to play first game at North Albury in five years

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated June 3 2022 - 4:49am, first published 3:50am
HOME SWEET HOME: Dom Brew hasn't played for North Albury in five years, but he has trained all week and will play at home against Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday. Picture: MARK JESSER

North Albury favourite son Dom Brew will play his first game for the club in five years in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

