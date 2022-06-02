Paddy Parnell says an improved defence on the back of a much needed weight gain is behind his elevation to the AFL.
The defender will debut against West Coast at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
When Parnell debuted for Albury as a schoolboy in 2019, he was 175cms and only 56kgs.
He was selected by the Crows in last year's mid-season rookie draft at 64kgs.
Heading into the biggest game of his life, Parnell is now 178cms and 71kgs.
"Obviously I had to put on a lot of size and having put some weight on, I've been able to defend a lot better," he suggested.
"I suppose I feel like I have more of a physical presence, my one-on-one work is a lot better, I think the defensive side of my game is an area I needed to improve."
Parnell played only three senior games at Albury, two in year 11, and then the opening game last year, so he hadn't had much experience playing open-age level.
"Last year I was able to get a feel for it (in the SANFL) and then this year I feel like I've been able to show I can stand up against men, week in, week out," he revealed.
Like so many athletes who reach the elite level in their sport, the 20-year-old had one goal.
"I grew up as a kid dreaming of playing AFL, since I can remember really," he offered.
"Hanging around the Albury footy club and St Pat's junior footy club, all I ever wanted to do was play AFL and for it to finally come true is pretty exciting."
The match starts from 1.15pm.
