The Murray Bushrangers say Paddy Parnell's 'smarts' is the standout as he prepares to play AFL.
The Adelaide Crows announced late Wednesday that the defender will debut against West Coast at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
"His footy IQ is elite," Murray Bushrangers' regional talent operations lead Mick Wilson explained.
"His ability to read the play and position himself, his ability to impact the contest with ball in hand, he always makes the right decision, that's his point of difference."
Given the game's 360 degree nature, it takes a uniquely skilled player to consistently take the right option and, even moreso, when they're lighter framed than many bigger opposition players.
"You look at his physical state, he doesn't necessarily have the AFL athletic profile in regards to size and strength, but his IQ is that good," Wilson added.
"He also works really hard and he's a real team player, he's quite happy to defend first and set up an attacking raid second."
The ex-Murray Bushranger was selected in last year's mid-season rookie draft, but the Bushies didn't have a player picked up in last night's draft.
