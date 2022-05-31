Four Albury-Wodonga Steamers players have been selected in training squads for a chance to represent Southern Inland at next week's Brumbies provincial tournament in Wagga.
Talented 17-year-old Drew Brndusic has been rewarded for the form that saw him selected for the Brumbies under-18s with a place in the representative squad, while back Tully MacPherson, who coaches the Steamers' women, has also earned a call-up to the 35-strong group.
Men's coach Nick McCarthy admitted it was a hard task narrowing the side down after receiving plenty of quality nominations this year.
"I think we've covered all contingencies and want to give everyone the opportunity to show at training on Sunday why we should pick them in the final 23," he said.
"We've got a rough idea of what it will look like, but there are opportunities for everyone in the squad."
All nine clubs are represented at this stage, which McCarthy is proud of.
He's also thrilled with the response from players looking to be involved.
"We had around 70 players nominate from every club in the zone, so to get that sort of buy-in shows players are interested in the pathway and having the tournament in Wagga this year has increased that slightly," McCarthy said.
"When you get the range of nominations we had, it made it very difficult to even break it down to that 34."
Alice White and Kaitlyn McKay are the two Border players to feature in the women's squad of 23 ahead of the return of representative rugby to Conolly Rugby Complex on June 11.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
