The Border Mail

Four Albury-Wodonga Steamers players in contention for SIRU side for Brumbies provincial tournament

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 31 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THE MIX: Albury-Wodonga Steamers back Tully MacPherson has been named in the 35-strong Southern Inland representative training squad. Picture: MARK JESSER

Four Albury-Wodonga Steamers players have been selected in training squads for a chance to represent Southern Inland at next week's Brumbies provincial tournament in Wagga.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.