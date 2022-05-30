The Border has produced its fair share of elite athletes across various sports and a talented rugby union junior wants to join that list.
Albury's Drew Brndusic has been selected as a prop for Super Rugby club Brumbies for the first two matches of Rugby Australia's under-18s series.
The 17-year-old split his time between rugby and Australian rules football, with Billabong Crows, in recent years, but took the plunge to commit to the former and it has paid dividends.
"I was just getting ready for school and my dad gave me a call and let me know the news. I've been training for a while for it, so I was quite excited to hear it when the news came through," he said.
"I got invited by the Brumbies as part of a larger squad and it consisted of travelling to Canberra two days a week. I'd finish school early, jump in the car, drive up to Canberra, train, finish at about eight o'clock and turn around and come home. I'd get home about midnight and get up for school.
"I'm the only one from Albury, but there's another boy from Wagga (Harry Hayes) who made it as well. It's quite good to have that country representation in there."
Brndusic has worked his way into the Steamers' front row in his first season in the top grade after he started on the wing as a junior.
"Obviously as I got older, that career went out the window and I then played a bit of time as a number eight at the back of the scrum," he said.
"As I got older and got a bit bigger, the front row was the place for me and I've played there for a year and a bit now and I can't complain."
The Trinity Anglican College captain hopes to forge a career at the highest level.
"Now that they've announced the Rugby World Cup is going to be in Australia (in 2027), that would be the ultimate goal of mine to be playing for the Wallabies on home soil," he said.
"Even to be playing for the Brumbies would be an honour, so I think anything Brumbies or above I would be extremely proud of.
"This is the first step and hopefully it's one of many."
Steamers coach James Kora said he was impressed by Brndusic's attitude.
"Not many people put their hand up to play front row," he said.
"It's not just me he's impressed. He's impressed the Southern Inland coaches as well and it just goes to show how hard he's worked to get to where he is.
"I know he's got some proud parents and I think the club is really proud of what he's achieved as one of their own juniors who has come through the grades."
Brndusic will line up against Western Force (June 26) and Melbourne Rebels' (July 2) under-18s sides in Canberra and aims to keep himself in the team to face NSW Waratahs and Queensland Reds in September.
Former Steamer Seb Laws has also been selected.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
