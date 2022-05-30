The Border Mail

Trainer Craig Weeding claims Jack Maher Classic with debutante Arachadi

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 30 2022 - 2:19am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPRESSIVE: Arachadi storms to victory in the 2YO Jack Maher Classic out wide on track with apprentice jockey Mikaela Lawrence aboard. Picture: RACING PHOTOS

Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding captured his first Jack Maher Classic, (1200m) after Arachadi scored a longshot victory in the 2YO feature on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.