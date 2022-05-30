Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding captured his first Jack Maher Classic, (1200m) after Arachadi scored a longshot victory in the 2YO feature on Saturday.
Ridden by apprentice jockey Mikaela Lawrence, Arachadi was having her first career start in the $30,000 feature.
The daughter of Super One had one public trial in the lead-up at Tatura where she finished runner-up.
Arachadi ($12) sat off a hot tempo set by race favourites Eureka Storm ($2.05-fav) and Deep Point ($2.90).
Lawrence hooked Arachadi out into the middle of the track turning for home where she showed a good turn of foot to easily overhaul the tiring favourites.
The Peter Maher-trained Ima Guru ($14) made good late ground to finish runner-up in the race named in honour of his father.
Deep Point battled to the line to finish third.
Trainer Donna Scott also landed a winner with Gottaluvtrucks in the $25,000 0-58 Hcp, (1590m).
