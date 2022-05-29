The Bandits' women's side has been boosted by a successful road trip, coming home with back-to-back wins against Newcastle and Maitland.
Lauren Jackson posted 32 points in the border side's 82-50 victory against the Falcons on Saturday before adding 34 points to the 112-77 tally against the Mustangs yesterday.
Ai Yamada shot 27 points in that clash, while young gun Amelia Hassett put forward strong defensive performances across both games, with nine rebounds and 24-points in the latter.
The successful weekend away now sees the Bandits ascend to second on the ladder, equal on wins with their next opponent, Sutherland.
"To get away with two wins is excellent," coach Matt Paps said post game.
"We just had a good spread of scorers and playmakers across both games.
"I'm not so worried about the ladder position, it's about how we're playing and that will sort itself out.
"It's where you finish at the end of the year, not in the first half."
Jade McCowan was unavailable due to injury, with the eight players all receiving court time in both games.
"We had a couple of injuries during the week and McCowan couldn't play," Paps said.
"They powered through over the two days to get there and it was great for them to be able to get through that.
"I'm very happy with how we're tracking."
It was a tougher weekend for the men who were unable to get a win on the board.
The Falcons finished 31 points ahead of the Bandits on Saturday, with newcomer Hamish Warden leading the way with 13 points.
It was then a nail-biting finish on Sunday against the Mustangs as the Bandits fell short by one point in a neck and neck clash at Maitland.
Lochlan Cummings scored 23-points, while Warden followed closely with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
The Bandits face the Sharks at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre for a home game next weekend.
