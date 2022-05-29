Despite the Ovens and Murray League having a slight lead for majority of the game, a final quarter surge by the Goulburn Valley League saw them victorious in Mooroopna on Saturday.
The highly anticipated interleague clash saw the hosts triumphant by five-goals following a blitz in the last 10 minutes of the match.
Advertisement
North Albury playing coach Emily Browne was awarded best on court for her efforts.
"It's a great way to represent your club and your league and it's always an honour to put on the colours and see how we shape up against the leagues around us," Browne said.
"It's great to play alongside some of the league's best, which you don't get the opportunity to do very often."
Browne praised the GV for a hard fought game, with former Hopper Nakita Singe one of the Ovens and Murray's opponents.
"They had a great last quarter," Browne said.
"They were just able to capitilise on their gains and we struggled to pull through their defence.
"They just out played us in the last quarter, to their credit."
Having now represented the league on four occasions, Wangaratta co-coach Hannah Grady said she was pleased by the effort displayed by the newly assembled team.
"We were obviously disappointed, as you are coming off a loss, but we were proud of the effort we put out on the court," Grady said.
"We'll get the opportunity to go away and play association champs in Melbourne and it really gives us a good opportunity to have a look at some things and work on them over the next couple of weeks before we head down there.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"I really enjoy getting to play with the other girls from other clubs. It's really nice to be on the court with them and not against them."
Grady and Corowa-Rutherglen's Sophie Hanrahan held strong in the defensive end, while Wangaratta's Georgia Clark and Roos' Grace Senior capitalised on opportunities in goals.
It was a different story for the O and M's under-17s, who defeated their GV opponents 62-31, with Wodonga Raiders' Zoe Prentice receiving best on court honours.
Lead by Raiders' coach Jodie House, the under-17s squad was made up of Christine Oguche, Olivia Sanson (Lavington), Audrey Adams (North Albury), Elizabeth Murphy (Wodonga), Lily Kelly, Ava Koschitzke, Mia Lavis, Bethany White, Maggie McGrath, Zoe Prentice (Raiders), Georgie Hemphill and Chloe Wheaton (Yarrawonga).
Advertisement
The Ovens and Murray League returns for round eight of the competition next weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.