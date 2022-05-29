The Border Mail
Emily Browne best on court in Ovens and Murray clash against Goulburn Valley

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 29 2022 - 4:50am, first published 4:47am
REPRESENTATIVE OPPORTUNITIES: Corowa-Rutherglen defender Sophie Hanrahan in action for the Ovens and Murray League's senior interleague side against the Goulburn Valley League on Saturday. Picture: MARK JESSER

Despite the Ovens and Murray League having a slight lead for majority of the game, a final quarter surge by the Goulburn Valley League saw them victorious in Mooroopna on Saturday.

