The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Leigh Williams plays rep football to earn O and M's respect.

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 29 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leigh Williams was superb with a five-goal haul against the home side. Pictures: MARK JESSER
No wonder Dylan Van Berlo is smiling after a wonderful performance.

Advertisement

Ad

O and M spearhead Leigh Williams played interleague partly to earn the Ovens and Murray Football League's respect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.