O and M spearhead Leigh Williams played interleague partly to earn the Ovens and Murray Football League's respect.
Williams was the game's best forward against Goulburn Valley with five goals and, at 32, was one of only two visitors 30 or more (Jamie Anderson is 30), with players traditionally transitioning out of rep football then.
"It's always a good opportunity to play with the best players in the comp, it's always good to challenge yourself and earn some respect among your (regular) opposition," he admitted.
After kicking 26 goals at club level in only three games, including two-match winning performances, and then putting his hand up for rep, Williams won't have to do another thing to have the league's respect.
And while Williams was the irresistible force, Dylan Van Berlo was the immovable object.
"We had a group of four 'Wang' boys in defence, so it felt like home," he offered.
Van Berlo took a number of crucial marks.
