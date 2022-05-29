Beechworth has snatched a thrilling four point win over Dederang-Mt Beauty at Beechworth to remain on top of the ladder.
Little separated the pair during the slugfest with the home side clinging to a six point lead at the last change.
Advertisement
The visitors rallied to kick the first two goals of the final term and get their noses in front.
But the Bushrangers were able to hold their nerve to kick two late goals with Dayne Carey kicking the sealer and handing his side a 9.7 (61) to 7.15 (57) win.
Bushrangers co-coach Brayden Carey said the home side was fortunate to get the win after having six less scoring shots
"It was a grind all day and the opposition played well," Carey said.
"We were lucky to get across the line in the end but we will take the four points.
"They were in front for most of the last quarter and we only got the lead back with a couple of minutes to go and were able to hang on.
"Dayne copped a heavy knock and was coming off the ground.
"But he was told to go down to the forward pocket instead and took a chest mark and kicked the match-winning goal from 40m out."
Bushrangers co-coach Tom Cartledge led by example to be best-on-ground.
Defenders Kayde Surrey and Brent Ryan were instrumental in restricting the Bombers to seven goals.
The vastly improved Bushrangers have now claimed two top-five scalps in Barnawartha and the Bombers to be ladder leaders with a 6-1 record.
In contrast the Bombers are yet to beat a side of note with all their wins coming against the lesser-lights of the competition.
They face Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Thurgoona and Chiltern over the next three rounds with the clash against the Bulldogs likely to have a huge bearing on the Bombers' finals credentials.
ALSO IN SPORT
Carey said the Bushrangers' self-belief was growing.
Advertisement
"We have got a lot of belief and wins like that on the weekend give you a bit more confidence," he said.
"Externally I think teams are starting to respect us and that we are not the whipping boys of the competition any more.
"Internally a top-three finish is the goal now.
"We do have the benefit of a friendly draw but plan to take full advantage of that.
"But we won't underestimate any of the opposition because in my opinion most sides have improved this year."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.