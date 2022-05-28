Kiewa-Sandy Creek's premiership tilt gathered further momentum after a convincing 44-point win over fourth-placed Barnawartha at Barnawartha on Saturday.
The Hawks were wasteful in the first term, booting 2.4.
But they were able to bury the opposition with some deadly accurate conversion - booting 13.2 after quarter time to notch an impressive 15.6 (96) to 8.4 (52) victory.
The league powerhouse arguably produced their best quarter of the season so far when they booted seven goals to one to open up a match-winning 45-point lead at the main break.
The Hawks' midfield comprising Josh and Jake Hicks, Jed Andrew and Nathan Vogel dominated the clearances and created plenty of opportunities for their forwards.
Despite spearhead Nick Beattie being kept goalless, the Hawks had an even spread of goalkickers.
Jake Hicks was rewarded for some hard-running with three majors while small forwards Jordyn Croucher, Jason Bartel and Vogel combined for seven goals.
Croucher narrowly pipped Jake Hicks for best-on-ground honours.
The Tigers were best served by Lachie Walker, Mitch Exton and Connor Wiffen who has gone to another level this season in the midfield.
Hawks coach Jack Neil was pleasantly surprised to win by such a big margin against a quality opponent away from home.
"I rate Barnawartha as a quality side and it was a tight contest in that first-quarter," Neil said.
"But after quarter-time things started to go our way and we were able to capitalise on that.
"We tinkered with the side at quarter-time and spoke about the style of football that we wanted to execute.
"To the boys' credit they executed it perfectly and that second-quarter was one of our best of the year so far for sure.
"We are yet to play four-quarters this season and we still need to work our lapses throughout matches.
"But it was a really good win today, especially with the game at Barnawartha where it's always hard to get the four points."
Adding further merit to the win the Hawks went into the clash without topliners Connor Newnham, Jack Di Mizio and Cam Evans.
Newnham is expected to get an MRI scan this week on his knee to determine whether he can get back in time to be part of the Hawks' flag assault.
"With a few key outs, blokes had to play different roles today and the way they responded was pleasing," Neil said.
"We found a way to get the job done and that's the straightest we've kicked all season which makes all the difference."
