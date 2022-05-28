The Border Mail

Albury Hotspurs rising star Rylee Steele continues to fire at senior level at just 13 years of age

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 28 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TALENT IN SPADES: Albury Hotspurs' Rylee Steele may only be 13 years of age, but has already made a huge impact at senior level. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Remember the name Rylee Steele.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.