Remember the name Rylee Steele.
The 13-year-old from Albury Hotspurs has continued to take giant strides, having been identified by Football NSW as an elite talent.
Advertisement
Steele is one of many young players at Spurs to have played trial matches in front of Football NSW and Football Australia coaches.
"She works really hard at her game and loves playing, which are key elements to succeeding," Spurs' coach Justin Wild said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Steele found the back of the net for the second time in the FA Cup on Wednesday night to help Spurs to a 5-2 victory in the semi-final against Myrtleford, as they booked their place in the final against Wangaratta.
Spurs won't be at full strength for Sunday's clash against Wodonga Diamonds, but will regain leading scorer Elisha Wild from representative commitments.
"I know it will be a difficult game for us," Wild said.
Wangaratta meet Myrtleford, St Pats face Albury United and Melrose has the bye.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.