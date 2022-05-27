Ovens and Murray under 18s coach Tom McGrath has called on his youngsters to show their skills to AFL recruiters against Goulburn Valley on Saturday.
Half of the O and M players are bottom-age, meaning they will still be eligible for next year.
"It's a great opportunity for these kids, some have been overlooked by the Bushies (junior representative side Murray Bushrangers) or haven't played a game yet, there's only four in the Bushies' squad, so they have the opportunity to show what they've got to a bigger audience," McGrath stated.
Around a third of the squad has played senior O and M football this year, including Wangaratta Rovers' Alex McCarthy and Wodonga Raiders' Ned Twycross.
Rovers' Brodie Paul and Corowa-Rutherglen's Finn Osborne are co-captains.
Although the match is officially under 18s, the leagues have agreed to field four under 19s, given they've missed out during Covid.
The match starts from midday at Mooroopna Recreation Reserve.
