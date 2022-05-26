Mick Malthouse has provided a major boost to Wahgunyah's flagging spirits after taking the club for training on Thursday night.
The AFL coaching great spent 30 minutes with the juniors before putting 30 senior players through their paces in a one-hour session.
He was then a guest speaker at a dinner after training with more than 180 people in attendance.
Malthouse said dozens of country clubs were struggling to get back on their feet after the impacts of COVID and he immediately wanted to support Wahgunyah after hearing of their plight while listening to 3AW.
"Dozens and dozens of clubs are struggling for a particular number of reasons," Malthouse said.
"COVID has had its effect clearly, particularly up here.
"When Wahgunyah said to me that they haven't got juniors my immediate response was why?
"The club feels that the kids are scared of the Andrews government closing down football for a third year in a row.
"It immediately struck a chord with me because I've got grandchildren who have hardly played sport in two years."
The embattled Lions have been on the receiving end of the two biggest beltings in league history after losing to Dederang-Mt Beauty by 358 points and Beechworth by 432.
Malthouse said he admired the Lions' fighting spirit.
"It would have been so easy for Wahgunyah to fold," he said.
"But the club knows if the team folds, the netball folds as well and the town dies.
"That's why it's so important to keep these teams alive.
"It's too simple just to blame the AFL.
"But there could be kids out there training tonight who are future AFL players.
"Kids need to have an AFL pathway and financial support.
"If a club folds, the kid generally goes off and plays another sport or doesn't play at all, so you have lost that kid straight away.
"I've come across kids who don't play simply because their parents can't afford to buy them a jumper and boots.
"If you look at AFL lists there are just as many players from the bush playing AFL as there are in the city.
"So you don't want to see clubs like Wahgunyah in the bush die."
Malthouse admitted he had no quick fix to Wahgunyah's woes.
"I haven't got a magic wand that can fix things tonight," he said.
"Hopefully, by being here tonight I can help raise some money for the club.
"I'm hoping we can raise a lot of money."
Malthouse revealed he had only took one training session before last night since departing Carlton in 2015.
"I took my sons Metro side for training and they got belted the next day," he said.
"I stayed for tea after training which was sausages and pizza.
"I copped a half cooked sausage and was crook for three days.
"So I will be keeping away from the sausages tonight."
Lions president Darryl Hore said he was still pinching himself that someone of the ilk of Malthouse had thrown his support behind the club.
"It's exciting and a reward for the players who have stuck by the club," Hore said.
"This wouldn't have happened if the players decided to forfeit a couple of weeks ago.
"How many people from bush clubs have had the chance to be coached by Mick Malthouse?
"We just appreciate Mick's support and are thankful of the exposure he has been able to provide."
