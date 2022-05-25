Adam Elias credits his three seasons spent under coach Jason Akermanis at Bunton Park as one of the biggest influences on his career.
Elias made his senior debut under Akermanis in 2013 and hasn't looked back since to go on to carve a reputation as one of the premier big men in the Tallangatta league for Barnawartha.
Akermanis may have been a polarising figure at Bunton Park but Elias is an unabashed fan.
"I thought Aker was fantastic for my development and I wouldn't be the player I am without his influence," Elias said.
"He gave me a lot of insight into what a midfielder expects from their ruckman.
"In terms of where it's best to tap the ball and how to protect your midfielders
"I probably pride myself on how I look after my midfielders and always try to provide a block and give them a clear passage from clearances."
Elias, 29, recalls being 'thrown in the deep end' and rucking against some of the 'big dogs' of the O&M as a 20-year-old.
"I remember coming up against both the O'hAilpins at Albury, Brandon Symes at Yarrawonga and Shane Gaston from Wangaratta Rovers," Elias recalled.
"They were the big dogs of the O&M during that era.
"I thought I was tall but they make me look small."
Elias was coaxed out to Barnawartha at the end of 2015 by Tiger team-mate Cam McNeill who he also works alongside at Tonkin Plumbing.
"Cam was my apprentice at work and was in ear everyday about playing for Barnawartha and eventually wore me down," he said.
"But I don't have any regrets and I love the club."
Elias decided to have another crack at the O&M with Lavington in 2017 but dislocated his ankle in the opening round and missed the remainder of the season.
He returned to Barnawartha in 2018 and played in the losing grand final against Thurgoona in 2019.
The Tigers once again look a genuine flag threat this season alongside Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek who they face on Saturday.
Elias said the Tigers are a lot more unpredictable this season compared to 2019, especially up forward.
He said not having to heavily rely on Peter Cook to kick a winning score could be a blessing in disguise come September.
"We are a less experienced side than 2019 with a lot more younger blokes in the side," he said.
"But with youth, you have the potential to have more X-factor and surprise opposition sides.
"Because of the youth, I rate our chances of winning the grand final this year more than 2019.
"Just because we are a lot more diverse than 2019."
