Two siblings are playing key roles in Culcairn's rebuild under coach Tim Haines this season.
Riley Knobel, 20, and younger brother, Lachie, 17, are the bookends for the Lions, playing full-back and full-forward respectively.
Lachie also spends time in the ruck when first choice ruckman James Pitson is resting.
Riley made his senior debut in 2019 under coach Josh Hillary.
While Lachie debuted late last year under coach Craig Bosley as a 16-year-old.
The pair have cemented themselves as senior regulars for the Lions who arguably have the youngest list in the competition.
Lachie enjoyed the biggest highlight of his short career last weekend when he slotted the winning goal in the dying minutes to snatch a thrilling three point win over a severely depleted Jindera.
Riley said he had faith in his brother who has been dubbed 'Plugger' to convert like his famous namesake.
"When I saw him leading out and marked the ball, I straight away thought to myself 'we've got this,' Riley said.
"You can never be too confident but Lachie is a good finisher and his kicking is probably one of his biggest assets.
"We were fully aware Jindera had a fair few out but it was still a good reward for the group to get the win, especially in such a tight contest.
"We were disappointed in our performance the previous week against Howlong who really exposed our deficiencies.
"But we certainly learnt a few lessons from the loss and were able to execute a lot better against Jindera."
Riley started his career in the ruck but was switched into defence late last season and has played predominantly full-back this year.
"I rucked a fair bit in 2019 then last year played more in defence," he said.
"This year I have predominantly played full-back.
"It doesn't really worry me where I play, the backline has been good and I have been enjoying it."
Riley said Lachie is showing some promising signs as a developing ruckman.
"Lachie is a big unit for his age," he said.
"We are about the same height but he is just a lot more solid than me.
"He provides a good contest at the hitouts and gives us a bit of flexibility when James Pitson needs a chop out."
New coach Tim Haines has flown under the radar to have the Lions in finals contention approaching the half-way point of the season.
Riley is a big fan of Haines.
"We have got a young side and at a guess the average age is 22," he said.
"Tim is just big on improving as a group each week and leads by example on the field."
