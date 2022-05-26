The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Several new players to represent Ovens and Murray in interleague clash

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 26 2022 - 9:32am, first published 9:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SQUAD: Toni Wilson Medallist Maddi Lloyd training with the Ovens and Murray interleague squad at Birallee Park ahead of the clash this weekend. Picture: ASH SMITH

After making their Ovens and Murray debuts this season, three newcomers have been named in the interleague netball squad to take on the Goulburn Valley League this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.