After making their Ovens and Murray debuts this season, three newcomers have been named in the interleague netball squad to take on the Goulburn Valley League this weekend.
Wangaratta's Georgia Clark, Lavington's Emily Stewart and Myrtleford's Ellie Cooper will all represent the league for the first time, while a number of previous interleague players will also make the trip to Mooroopna.
"It's always challenging narrowing it down and we had 18 quality players to choose from," senior interleague coach Georgie Bruce said.
"We're really excited with the squad that we've chosen for the weekend.
"They (GV League) have quite a nice line-up, as do we, so I imagine it's going to be quite a tough contested game."
The squad ran through a training session at Wodonga on Thursday night in preparation for the clash.
The 10-player interleague netball squad is:
Hannah Grady, Georgia Clark (Wangaratta), Sophie Hanrahan, Grace Senior, Olivia Sinclair (Corowa-Rutherglen), Maddi Lloyd, Emily Stewart, Grace Hay (Lavington), Emily Browne (North Albury) and Ellie Cooper (Myrtleford).
