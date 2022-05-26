Sami Kreltszheim has played 150 games for Wangaratta Rovers, but the 25-year-old finds her off-court role at the club just as fulfilling.
Kreltszheim and her sister Rebecca have teamed up to coach the Hawks' C-grade side this season, and after serving the club as a leader for several terms now, the goal shooter admitted it's made her see the game through a different lens.
"Ever since I've started coaching I've lifted my intensity at training and it has shown on the court for me as a player," Kreltszheim said.
"I don't like to ask people to do something that I wouldn't do.
"I love netball and hope that I'm helping some of the C-graders and the young ones at the club develop.
"They're doing really well and it's a great group of girls that all really want to win.
"Even though we've had losses in A-grade, we've been having some wins in C-grade and it makes me smile at the end of the day still."
Kreltszheim played her first season of Ovens and Murray netball with Wangaratta Magpies as a junior before making the switch to the Rovers, where she has spent the last nine years.
After celebrating 150 games last round against the Roos, Kreltszheim discovered 120 of them have been in A-grade.
"It was pretty exciting," she said.
Along the way Kreltszheim has had the opportunity to play a season beside her sister, while also learning from some of the club's former stars.
"When I first came to Rovers they had quite a strong A-grade team and it was good to play with some guns like Stacey Emms and Jess Clarke and those players who played a lot of games at Rovers," she said.
"They were coaching, so I got to do a bit with them."
While the Rovers have so far won one game this season, Kreltszheim said they're showing positive signs under coach Jo Cresswell.
"Our speed and agility has definitely improved this year, which we probably lacked for the past five or six years," she said.
"I think the standard and expectation has lifted.
"Even though we haven't had heaps of success, we've been close against a couple of teams this year.
"Hopefully coming into the second half of the season we can beat some of those ones we were close to."
After two Covid derailed Ovens and Murray seasons, Kreltszheim said everyone is just happy to have the opportunity to get back out on court again.
"I think everyone is just happy to be around the club and at training and Thursday night dinners again," she said.
"We just really enjoy everyone's company.
"It's just all of those little things."
