Five questions with Willson Mack, Hume league fixture and verdict

Q: The Saints have started 6-1 but it's fair to say you have benefitted from a friendly draw?
A: It's no secret we have had a friendly draw but the way we have been performing has been pleasing. Hopefully this week against Howlong we can silence a few critics.
Advertisement
Q: You had a stack missing when Osborne gave you a touch-up in round six?
A: I think in the end we had 10 missing with injuries, COVID and holidays. It was disappointing it happened against Osborne but that's something out of our control.
Q: Do you expect to be closer to full-strength against Howlong this weekend?
A: I think we will be pretty close with the exception of Peter Cook and Jordy Hansted who are still not expected to return for a couple of weeks.
Q: On exposed form, is it fair to say that the Spiders are one of the most improved sides in the competition?
A: For sure, I remember they blew us out of the water when we played them last season and were probably stiff not to be Holbrook in round three. We won't be underestimating them.
Q: Big John Spencer's trademark strong grabs have been on display so far this season?
A: Big John has been on fire and whoever gets the match-up might have to pack a fire extinguisher. He has got one of the strongest sets of mitts in the comp and rarely misses a set shot.
ROUND EIGHT
SATURDAY, MAY 28
Osborne v Henty
Lockhart v Bill. Crows
RWW Giants v Culcairn
Jindera v Magpies
Holbrook v CDHBU
Howlong v Brock-Burrum
ALSO IN SPORT
Advertisement
HOWLONG v BROCK-BURRUM
Intriguing match-up with the Spiders arguably the most improved side in the competition while it's hard to get a gauge where the Saints sit in the Hume league pecking order after predominantly playing the lesser lights of the competition. On exposed form and the home ground advantage the Spiders will start favourites and should be able to get the job done.
Verdict: Howlong by 17 points
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.