Wodonga Raiders have lost their highest profile off-season signing in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Long-time Northern Territory forward Will Farrer had been travelling from Sydney.
"His employment situation's changed where he can't put in the time to play at this level," coach Marc Almond said.
The 31-year-old had kicked five goals.
Winless Raiders are coming off a 161-point hiding against Wangaratta.
The league has a bye this weekend for interleague with Raiders then set to face top three contenders Myrtleford and Yarrawonga.
