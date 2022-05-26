Albury City is trialing a pedestrian friendly space to stop, sit and rest in Albury's CBD for eight months from the middle of the year.
The proposed parklet, titled 'Pods of Play', will be located on Dean Street out the front of 'Hapi' and 'Zen X' restaurants, creating a shaded, green space that people can enjoy while out and about in the city's centre.
Albury Business Connect chair Barry Young said the pandemic had been tough for traders across the city.
"So in consultation with local innovators, a parklet for the city was put forward for consideration, with the aim of creating interest and supporting retail in our recovery," he said.
"Increased visitation and length of stay would be a great outcome for CBD traders."
The parklet space is funded through a $120,000 NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces Program grant.
It will have bench seating, wet-weather and shade cover, lighting during the evening and be accessible for people of all abilities.
The area surrounding the seating will be filled with plants and trees, creating a green oasis within the streetscape.
Mayor Kylie King said the aim of the parklet was to attract more people to the area and revitalise the city centre.
"We are keen to hear our community's feedback during the trial," she said.
"It will help us understand if it's adding value to the street, how it might be improved, and what other types of outdoor shared spaces we could consider in the future."
Residents, visitors and business owners can provide their feedback on the parklet via an online survey.
