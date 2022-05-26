The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

New outdoor seating parklet trial coming to Albury's Dean Street

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated May 26 2022 - 1:00am, first published 12:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An interpretation of the parklet.

Albury City is trialing a pedestrian friendly space to stop, sit and rest in Albury's CBD for eight months from the middle of the year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.