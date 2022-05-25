A Wodonga man previously accused of the theft and on-selling of $74,500 in mobile phones has another charge laid against him.
Damon Caylup Mirkovic, 24, was on 29 charges related to the phones. Albury Local Court has now had before it a charge of install or use an optical device installed without consent.
The charge further alleges the Mirkovic did knowingly use and maintain a telecommunications device without consent of the occupant at Thurgoona on February 13.
This was adjourned to June 21.
