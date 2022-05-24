A dirt road on the boundary of Lockhart and Greater Hume councils needs urgent maintenance, but both councils have denied responsibility for the road, in a back and forth saga that's gone on for a year.
Ferndale Boundary Road, near Rand, has deteriorated significantly over the past three years due to rainfall, according to Peter Webster, who lives on a nearby property.
Mr Webster said the road had been regularly graded by Greater Hume Council for about 50 years, but 12 months ago he was told the council would no longer be maintaining the western end of the road between Western Road and Finlay Road due to it belonging to Lockhart Council.
"Lockhart Shire said it's not their road, they're on the western side of Western Road, they don't touch the eastern side of the Western Road," he said.
"So I've been going backwards and forwards between Greater Hume and Lockhart Shire to see who owns that bit of road and to get it maintained.
"They've both sent me maps to say they don't have that road."
Mr Webster said he became frustrated after discussions with the councils became circular.
"Greater Hume said they don't think they ever had it, they just think they maintained it until somebody realised they don't have it, it's Lockhart's," he said.
"And Lockhart said 'we've never maintained it'."
Mr Webster doesn't care which council owns Ferndale Boundary Road, but said in its current condition it was dangerous.
"One of the Shires should take ownership of it ... whether they share it and take it in turns looking after it or they go halves in the grading of it," he said.
"There's probably lots of solutions around how they can do it, but just to say neither of them are going near it is a bit sad.
"It's dangerous for my future daughter-in-law, she works in Albury and she travels on it every day and the mail car runs on it every second day and it's just dangerous the way that it is with no maintenance done to it."
Responding to questions from The Border Mail, Lockhart Council general manager Peter Veneris said the section of the road Mr Webster was referring to was indeed owned by Lockhart Council.
He said the section of Ferndale Boundary Road west of Finlay Road was within Lockhart Shire whilst the section between Finlay Road and Pietches Road was situated within Greater Hume.
"It appears the Council boundary runs along the northern boundary of Ferndale Boundary Road for a section of the road and then crosses to the southern boundary of the road reserve for the remaining section which has probably added to the confusion," he said.
"Lockhart Shire Council has recently resolved to review the Classification of its road network Shire wide and that will provide an opportunity to review the classification of Ferndale Boundary Road as well and the level of maintenance it should receive on an ongoing basis.
"We are happy to liaise with Greater Hume Shire in relation to the maintenance of boundary roads to ensure the most cost effective approach."
Greater Hume Council referred The Border Mail to Lockhart Shire's response and did not add commentary.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
