CLASS act Kasey Chambers and Busby Marou are on track for the Border.
They will bring their Behind The Barricades Tour to Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday night after it was postponed last year owing to the global pandemic.
Chambers welcomed the 17-date tour along the east coast and in South Australia.
"(On tour) First playing our own sets of our most popular songs from down through the years and also joining together for a unique set that showcases our musical connection and friendship like no other. It's time to take this beach campfire jam to the stage!!"
This year is 21 years since Chambers' ARIA #1 album Barricades and Brickwalls.
