The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Kasey Chambers and Busby Marou bring Behind The Barricades Tour to Albury

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 26 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON SONG: Jeremy Marou, Kasey Chambers and Thomas Busby are teaming up for Behind The Barricades Tour, which is coming to Albury Entertainment Centre tonight.

CLASS act Kasey Chambers and Busby Marou are on track for the Border.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.