The Border Mail
News/Court and Crime

Man fined for exposing partner's breasts in front of Corryong pub patrons

By Local News
Updated May 26 2022 - 4:21am, first published 2:30am
Man fined for exposing partner's breasts in front of Corryong pub patrons

A man who exposed his partner at a Corryong pub in front of others has been fined, with a judge labeling the offending insulting and embarrassing for the victim.

