Man fined for exposing partner's breasts in front of Corryong pub patrons

A man who exposed his partner at a Corryong pub in front of others has been fined, with a judge labeling the offending insulting and embarrassing for the victim.
The West Albury man had faced trial in Wodonga on seven rape charges and one count of sexual assault.
It had been alleged he raped his then partner in Melbourne and in the Wodonga region on multiple occasions between September 2013 and July 2016.
He was found not guilty of those allegations by a jury, but guilty of sexual assault relating to the incident at the Courthouse Hotel on July 9, 2016.
The County Court on Thursday heard the now 45-year-old man had been in a "fairly unhappy, tumultuous relationship" with the victim.
The victim, the court heard, was in a fragile and vulnerable state when her breast, or breasts, were exposed to others at the pub.
"She was humiliated," prosecutor David O'Doherty told Judge Richard Maidment on Thursday.
"It was followed up your honour by an equally disrespectful exposure by (the offender).
"It has indeed left an indelible mark on the victim.
"She's struggling with the fallout from this and hopefully in the future she will overcome the difficulties that confront her now."
A victim impact statement wasn't tendered given the bulk of allegations against the offender were rejected by the jury.
The court heard alcohol was involved in the incident and the offender had lost his business due to the allegations against him.
Judge Maidment said he couldn't draw any inferences from the seven alleged offences the man was found not guilty of, "which were of a much more serious nature".
He said the relationship between the pair acrimoniously broke down three weeks after the woman was exposed.
"I've got no doubt at all there was a good deal of alcohol involved and it is no doubt in that context that this offence occurred," the judge said.
"However, this was, as Mr O'Doherty points out, a piece of conduct that was intended to insult, disrespect, embarrass and humiliate your then partner at the tail end of the relationship, in a pub, in Corryong, in front of a number of other people.
"No doubt that was successful.
"It would have led to the result that you intendend in your victim."
The woman was exposed to people she knew and to strangers.
The man wiped away tears when told a conviction wouldn't be recorded.
The court heard the man had no priors and had good prospects of rehabilitation.
But Judge Maidment expressed concern about the "arrogance" the man showed in his conduct and police interview.
The man was fined $3000.
